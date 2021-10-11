Inês Brasil reveals Anitta’s help during pandemic: ‘I almost went back to prostitution’





Inês Brasil opened the game about the difficulties she faced at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and revealed that she came to need with the lack of shows and was helped by Anitta.

In an interview with the podcast “Só 1 minutinho”, the singer said that she was already thinking about going back to prostitution when she received help from the artist of “Girl From Rio”.

“I was almost going back to Germany, to prostitution. You can’t stand it, no show, you’re pandemic (…) But God said: ‘keep making your coronavirus home video’”, he began.

“My advisor spoke to Anitta, then he said, ‘Anitta, Inês is making a video, because of this coronavirus it’s very difficult to get out so it’s all homemade, Inês asked you to make a video”, he continued.

“Thank God Anitta said ‘Vou Fazer’ and she did two, (including) singing in Spanish. But nobody knew I was in need, there are certain things you’re ashamed to talk about”, he concluded.

The video that Inês refers to is the viral “It doesn’t have coronavirus” which was republished thousands of times on the web and gained versions by famous people like Anitta herself.

See the video with the interview: