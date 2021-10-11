Inflation passes 10% for the first time since 2016; why?

Inflation in Brazil reached 10.25% in the 12-month period in September, surpassing 10% for the first time since February 2016 (10.36%). Brazilians notice the increase in prices everywhere: at the supermarket, at the pharmacy, at the gas station, on the bills that arrive at home, at the gas canister. Why is inflation accelerating?

Official inflation is measured by the IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index), calculated by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) based on a basket of goods and services consumed by Brazilians.

The basket is made up of two price groups, explains Alexandre Almeida, economist at CM Capital:

Free: products and services whose prices vary according to demand and supply, defined by the market, without interference. For example: food and services and retail products.

Managed: products and services whose prices essentially depend on the readjustment authorized by regulatory agencies (Aneel, ANS etc), public concession contracts, among others. For example: fuel, electricity and health plans.

Almeida explains that, in 12-month inflation, two regulated prices stand out: fuel and electricity.

Electricity: +28.82%

Gasoline: +39.6%

Ethanol: +64.77%

Diesel: +33.05%

I would say that these are the main challenges of 2021. With increases of this magnitude, there is no inflation that will resist.

André Braz, economist at Ibre-FGV (Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation)

Dollar shot

André Braz, economist at Ibre-FGV, highlights the role of the dollar in these increases. The North American currency soared 29.33% in 2020 and has already accumulated a high of 6.33% this year, being sold above R$ 5.50.

The higher dollar directly increases imports of products and also of inputs, such as those used in industry and agriculture, pushing up inflation.

But there are also indirect impacts. Oil prices are quoted on the international market, in dollars. When they go up, fuels go up too.

Petrobras announces the readjustment of gasoline and diesel as the price of a barrel of oil increases and the real depreciates. Considering that diesel is used for road transport, urban buses and energy generation, it also ends up contributing to the increase in inflation.

Andrew Brazil, economist of Ibre-FGV (Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation)

The dollar also makes other commodities more expensive: “many of the ones we use (soybeans, corn, iron ore, aluminum, etc.) have become more expensive in dollars. Even if Brazil is one of the largest soy producers, it doesn’t matter, because prices are quoted on international exchanges. If the price in dollars rises, all derivatives end up becoming more expensive, generating inflation in Brazil”.

Another effect is that producers prefer to sell their products, such as meat, abroad, to earn in dollars. This reduces the supply of food on the domestic market, and prices rise.

Political instability pulls dollar

Brazil says that one of the factors that explain the soaring dollar is the political instability. It generates noises that diminish the belief in the possibility of a resumption of the Brazilian economy, and this increase in uncertainty provokes capital flight and devaluation of the real.

“Even if the interest rate is higher, and this is a positive point to attract investors, the increase in risk in Brazil tends to drive them away, which causes our currency to remain undervalued,” he says.

Samuel Cunha, economist at H3 Invest, points out that the pandemic has affected the dynamics of the economy around the world, impacting prices. “However, in Brazil, this increase in inflation was not one-off, as in other countries, and should continue for a certain period,” he says.

He also highlights political instability, “which reflects tension, turmoil on the market and, as this happens, ends up impacting other factors, such as the exchange rate”.

Water crisis and extra charge on electricity bills

Brazil is going through the biggest water crisis in 91 years, which is reflected in energy costs both for residential consumption and for the productive sector.

With no rain, the reservoirs of hydroelectric plants, the main source of energy in the country, were emptied. It was necessary for the government to adopt a series of measures, such as importing energy from neighbors and activating thermoelectric plants, using natural gas and mineral coal, which are much more expensive.

This extra cost was passed on to consumers in the form of tariff flags, an extra fee charged to the electricity bill. In September, the water scarcity banner became effective, which adds R$14.20 to the electricity bill for every 100 kWh consumed.

We are going through a worrying water crisis and, with this new tariff flag [que vai até abril de 2022], the trend of impact on prices continues, directly (because energy is part of the IPCA basket) and indirectly (because it reflects on the cost of other elements of the basket).

Samuel Cunha, economist at H3 Invest

Impact is worse for the poorest

For Braz, current inflation is not demand, that is, driven by families that want to consume more, as the economy is weakened. “People are not buying almost anything, unemployment is high. What sustains the acceleration of inflation now are the costs associated with energy and fuel, mainly”, he says.

The situation is worse for the poorest families, he says.

The lower the income, the more the family commits its budget to the purchase of food and the payment of basic tariffs. Without energy, a person does not live. In addition, it pays for the most expensive bottled gas. This has greatly reduced the purchasing power of these families.

André Braz, from Ibre-FGV

In addition to decreasing the consumer’s purchasing power, inflation affects their quality of life, as the person has to spend more to acquire necessary items, leaving much less resources to do what brings them well-being.

Samuel Cunha, from H3 Invest

Risk of ‘stagflation’

Cunha explains that, based on the Central Bank’s Focus Bulletin, Brazil should register inflation of 8.51% in 2021, well above the BC’s target of 3.75%, with a tolerance margin of 1.5 points percentage for more or less, that is, it can vary between 2.25% and 5.25%.

For 2022, the forecast is 4.1%, closer to the target, which is 3.5%.

Economists’ expectations have been readjusted upwards week after week.

According to Braz, there are risks to consider for 2022 because, with the BC raising interest rates a lot to control inflation, the side effect is lower growth.

And then there is the risk of stagflation, when you have inflation above the target, and without economic growth, or with very low growth. GDP estimates for next year were around 2.5%, and now they are around 1%.

André Braz, from Ibre-FGV

Interest x inflation

Increasing interest, says Braz, BC indicates the following to the consumer: “You, who intended to buy a car, maybe it is better to postpone the purchase and invest your money, because now, with the higher interest, you will earn more”.

By postponing consumption, demand is weaker, and prices rise more slowly. This same dynamic works for companies that postpone their expansion plans, for example.

“Investment will also be postponed, causing the economy to grow more slowly, and that is why GDP estimates for next year are downhill,” he says.