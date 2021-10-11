Inflation projections rise for the 27th week and market sees IPCA at 8.59% in 2021

SAO PAULO – The financial market raised, for the 27th consecutive week, its projections for inflation this year, this time from 8.51% to a high of 8.59%. The data are in the Focus report, released by the Central Bank (BC) this Monday morning (11).

For 2022, the estimates for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) also increased, from 4.14% to 4.17%.

The market continues to closely monitor the performance of inflation this year, amid the sharp rise in price indices.

Amid greater inflationary pressure, the financial market has estimated a higher base interest rate in the coming months than projected at the beginning of the year.

According to Focus, the forecast for the Selic rate at the end of this year was maintained at 8.25%, but there was a revision for 2022, from 8.50% to 8.75% per year.

Regarding the performance of the Brazilian economy, economists consulted by the monetary authority maintained their projections for expansion of 5.04% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for this year and revised those for 2022, which fell from 1.57% to 1. 54%.

Finally, in the exchange rate, bets point to the dollar traded at R$ 5.25 in December this year, compared to a forecast of R$ 5.20 last week; and R$ 5.25 at the end of 2022, unchanged from the previous bulletin.

