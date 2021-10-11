Is getting bulging veins during exercise normal? – 10/11/2021

Bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts often display large veined arm muscles, making them a coveted feature by some people. The prominent veins are known in the world of fitness as a condition called muscle vascularization or, more popularly, “pump” muscle.

Along with the more visible veins, the surrounding skin appears “thin”, which adds to the visual appeal. In part, this is due to low levels of subcutaneous fat, which help to emphasize defined muscles and veins.

This prominence during and after exercise is a result of normal physiological processes; the swelling goes down after you finish your workout—typically not causing pain. However, if the swelling doesn’t go down, you may have varicose veins, which can cause pain and ulcers. In case of signs and symptoms, talk to your doctor.

Physiological mechanisms during exercise

When exercise starts, we need blood flow to the active musculature, so the heart rate and contraction force increase and blood is quickly pumped into the arteries. As this occurs, systolic blood pressure increases linearly with exercise intensity, reaching almost 200 mmHg during high-intensity aerobic exercise, for example.

Simultaneously, the inner diameters of the veins and venules narrow, forcing blood flow to the heart and increasing its ability to receive blood from the capillaries.

The process that occurs in the capillaries as a result of the increase in arterial blood pressure during exercise causes it to affect the plasma fluid that accumulates around the muscles, causing muscle swelling and stiffness that is noticed during exercise. As a result of this swelling, the cutaneous veins are “pushed” toward the surface of the skin, making them more bulging.

These veins are even more visible in people with less subcutaneous fat, and this bulging is neither good nor bad, but simply the result of normal physiological mechanisms that result from the increase in blood pressure during exertion—except in the case of varicose veins.

Factors that can generate the “pump” muscular

Low percentage of body fat and somatotype. Protruding veins can be the result of a low percentage of body fat and high muscle mass composition.

Increased blood pressure. When you exercise, your blood pressure increases for your muscle needs. This causes your veins to dilate, improving vein definition, especially during high-intensity activities.

High levels of stress. Increased stress levels can cause vascularization due to higher levels of the stress hormone cortisol. Another hormone called aldosterone can cause water and sodium retention along with an increase in blood pressure, causing the veins to swell.

Swelling by varicose veins

If your veins are constantly swollen, it could be varicose. Varicose veins commonly affect older people, notably in the legs and arms. While not typically harmful, varicose veins can cause pain, blood clots, skin ulcers, or other complications.

Unlike the swelling experienced by exercise, varicose veins occur when the valves in your blood vessels become weak. Valves are unidirectional; and prevent blood from flowing in the opposite way.

A defective valve allows blood to pool in the vessel, causing swelling and eventually leading to varicose veins. Also, obesity, lack of exercise, and sitting for prolonged periods increase the likelihood of developing this type of vein.

Varicose veins are the other culprit when it comes to swollen veins after exercise. Varicose veins occur mainly in the legs and are veins that malfunction and do not pump blood efficiently. Because of this, blood stays in the veins, which become prominent and noticeable, especially if you are standing for a long period of time. Other symptoms of this condition include pain or heaviness, burning or throbbing, itching and skin discoloration.

It is worth emphasizing that veins that swell directly after exercise as a result of exercise are generally not painful. You may notice that they look swollen, but they are usually short-lived and your veins soon return to normal.

You don’t need to take any special actions if your swollen veins are simply the result of intense training. As your muscles contract after exercise, your veins become less noticeable, but they may show up again when you exercise again.

If your swollen legs are the result of varicose veins, click here and see this text on varicose veins.

