‘It’s not the situation I wanted’

Hired this season, Wijnaldum said he is not happy with the situation at PSG

One of the hottest contacts in the Paris Saint-Germain for the current season not happy at the club. And who said this was the player himself.

In an interview with NOS, Georginio Wijnaldum he declared that the situation he is currently experiencing in the Parque dos Príncipes team is not what he wanted.

“I can’t say I’m totally happy (on PSG). Because the situation is not what I would like, but this is football and I will have to learn to deal with it. I’m a fighter. I have to be positive and work hard to get back to the situation,” declared the Dutchman.

“I’ve played a lot in the last few years, I’ve always been in shape and I’ve done really well. This is something different and it takes time to get used to. I really wanted this new stage and, when it comes, it happens. It’s complicated“, completed.

Wijnaldum arrived at PSG for free after not renewing his contract with Liverpool. The midfielder signed with the French club until June 2024.

It is worth remembering that the reality of the steering wheel could have been different, as it was left for details to get right with the Barcelona before signing with the French team.

PSG’s next appointment is on Friday, October 15th, in front of the Angers, at 4 pm (Brasilia), with Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+.