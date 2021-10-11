João Gomes surprises Ivete Sangalo dressed as a mandacaru in ‘Domingão’ – É Hit

the Pernambuco João Gomes surprised the singer Ivete Sangalo at “Domingão do Huck”, this Sunday (10). Dressed in a mandacaru costume, he participated in the painting “Masked Goalkeeper” — hosted by Luciano Huck.

In participation, Ivete Sangalo had to guess who would be the person dressed as a mandacaru. The program’s viewers also took part in the board, giving tips on clues given by the presenter.

“Hardly something that draws so much attention. When you, in your 19 years, open your mouth to sing… we stop to pay attention. Very beautiful!”

After the guesses, Luciano Huck revealed the identity of the costumed singer. Jumping up, the singer from Pernambuco hugged Ivete Sangalo.

Luciano Huck saw João Gomes crying for Ivete

The presenter Luciano Huck made the decision to take João Gomes on the stage of “Domingão” after seeing the singer crying while watching Ivete Sangalo sing “Meu Pedaço de Pecado” on the program “Música Boa”, a song signed by the forrozeiro.

To make the meeting even more remarkable in “Domingão”, João Gomes and Ivete Sangalo sang together “Meu Pedaço de Pecado”.

“He has a beautiful and strong voice. It has to be embraced by everyone”, declared the singer from Bahia to Luciano Huck.

The program ended with the sound of “Xote das Meninas” by Luiz Gonzaga, in the voices of João Gomes and Ivete Sangalo.

