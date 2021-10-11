John Lennon was responsible for breaking up the Beatles, says Paul McCartney

Despite their short career as a group, the Beatles they continue to this day as one of the most important bands in the history of world music. Still, the group’s troubled ending continues to be a subject, even after more than five decades. First to talk about the end of the ensemble and pointed out for years as the cause of the quartet’s dissolution, Paul McCartney stated that John Lennon was the real “instigator” of the separation (via The Guardian).

In an interview with This Cultural Live, program of BBC Radio 4, the composer of “Yesterday” claimed that Lennon “came into the room one day and said ‘I’m leaving the Beatles’”. According to him, the following months were the “hardest period of my life”. “This was my band, my job, my life. I wanted to continue”.

McCartney also stated that the lawsuit he filed against his bandmates happened because of the manager Allen Klein, who wanted the Beatles to pretend they were still together for months. “the only way to fight [por independência como artista] it was suing the Beatles because they were following Klein. Years later they agreed with me”.

The star also said he sees Lennon’s departure as a reflection of his conservative upbringing. “He always wanted to break free from the bonds of society, you know? It was raised by your aunt [Mimi Smith], which was very repressive (…), he wanted to get into a bag and spend a week lying in a bed in Amsterdam for peace. There’s no way to argue with that”.

According to the musician, Yoko Ono, touted decades ago by fans as the cause of the Beatles’ breakup, had no bearing on the band’s demise. “They were a great couple. There was a very big force there”.

The edition of This Cultural Life with the McCartney interview will be broadcast on October, 23 by BBC Radio 4.