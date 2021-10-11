Judge responds to Samarco’s request and extends term of protection against debt enforcement

by Marta Nogueira

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The court responded to the request of the mining company Samarco and extended the period of protection against execution of debts or blocking of accounts, under the judicial reorganization process, for another 180 days, as of October 10, second court document seen by Reuters.

Samarco’s request was made with the objective of suspending the processing of actions and executions in progress. The decision, in this way, makes it possible to continue negotiations with creditors in a protected environment, so that the parties involved can reach an agreement, the company said in a statement.

“The company emphasizes that the objective of the judicial reorganization is to allow Samarco to maintain its production activities and preserve its social function of generating employment, income and taxes,” stated Samarco.

In the decision, dated October 9, the judge of the 2nd Business Court of the Judicial District of Belo Horizonte, Adilon Cláver de Resende, also kept the General Meeting of Creditors scheduled for October 20 and 27, when the constitution of the Creditors Committee should take place.

The judge also decided to summon the judicial administration to present new dates for the General Meeting of Creditors for the purpose of deliberating on the judicial reorganization plan, which should take place at the latest by the end of the first half of February 2022.

The company filed for bankruptcy protection in April to prevent actions initiated by creditors from affecting the company’s ability to maintain its activities.

“There is no attempt by the debtor to hinder the progress of the proceedings,” said the judge, in his decision.

“On the contrary, what occurs is a normal procedure, although made difficult by its great complexity, which is due to the multiplicity of issues discussed, high liabilities, huge number of creditors and a very high degree of litigation that exists since the beginning of the process, which are the traits that mark this judicial reorganization.”

Samarco, a joint venture of the Brazilian Vale and the Anglo-Australian group BHP, resumed operations in December 2020, after a long period of stoppage due to the fatal failure of one of its mining tailings dams in Mariana (MG), in November 2015.

The structure’s collapse released a giant wave of mud, which left 19 dead and hundreds homeless, as it reached forests, communities and polluted the important Rio Doce along its entire length, as far as the Espírito Santo sea.

(By Marta Nogueira)

