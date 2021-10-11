Juliette and Rodolffo can partner in music – Metro World News Brasil

It seems that what a reality show unites will not be separated so easily. Proof of this is that Juliette Freire and Rodolffo put a stop to the controversies that took place during BBB 21 and are establishing a partnership.

Friends since the confinement period, Rodolffo has always praised Juliette’s talent and, last Sunday (03), the winner of Globo’s “Big Brother Brasil 21″, was one of the guests at a concert by the duo Israel and Rodolffo.

In this meeting, Juliette and Rodolffo did not reveal what the project was about, but they began to think that it would be a possible participation in the DVD recording.

But the attitude of Juliette, who is starting her musical career, was not accepted by all fans of Paraíba. For many, she should not be side by side with country singer Rodolffo, who was one of the most criticized participants in Globo’s reality show.

“She keeps having gratitude for the guy who was racist with her friend and still felt right. I am amazed. You can’t keep saying that you care about causes and recording with someone who attacks those causes”, detonated one internet user. “Bag mouth her, huh,” fired the singer, who added an emoji with watchful eyes and another laughing.

In addition, during a radio interview, Juliette Freire spoke about living together and possibly dating Rodolffo. “We were good friends, we met twice, made a date, but then it passed. It was a quick flirting. We talk to each other, we’re friends, that’s all for now”.