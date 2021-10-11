Kitchen gas loses space for firewood use

With the high prices of cooking gas exceeding R$100 in some regions, the poorest Brazilian families have been forced to return to using firewood. The use of the item grew 1.8% in 2020 compared to 2019, according to a survey by the Energy Research Company (EPE).

To give you an idea, firewood was even more used in homes in the country, totaling 26.1% of participation and only after that, cooking gas (LPG) appears with 24.4%. The information was published by Estadão.

Looking at the story, the news seems to be an even bigger problem. “Until the mid-18th century, firewood was the predominant energy, before the invention of the steam engine. With technological advances, coal and, later, oil and gas took the lead as an energy source. The advance of firewood in Brazil represents a setback in 200 years”, said Rodrigo Leão, a researcher at the Institute for Strategic Studies of Oil, Natural Gas and Biofuels (Ineep), in an interview with Estadão.

You May Like It Too:

In this scenario, options in the face of the crisis are raised, but they are still difficult to apply. “Large biodigesters and biomethane distribution channels could be built in communities, for example. But we run into many difficulties, even in the selective collection of garbage”, says Carla Achão, Superintendent of Economic, Energy and Environmental Studies at EPE, in an interview to Estadão.

Kitchen gas price policy

The cooking gas price policy, changed in 2017, is one of those responsible for the high prices currently practiced, with an estimate predicting that cooking gas could even reach BRL 200.

Since 2019, the increase in cooking gas has been carried out without a defined period, in other words, it can happen at any time, taking into account oil and dollar prices.

In the last high, Petrobras justified the measure by the stable price of 95 days. “In which the company avoided the immediate transfer to internal prices of external volatility caused by cyclical events, the company will carry out an adjustment in the LPG price for the distributors”, declared the company.

Thus, the price of cooking gas sold at Petrobras went from R$ 3.60 to R$ 3.86 per kg, totaling R$ 50.15 per 13 kg cylinder. The price is still likely to be impacted by the costs of bottling, transport and distribution.