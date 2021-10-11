Kléber Gladiador points out a problem and says what Palmeiras needs to ‘continue to win championships’

Former striker Kléber Gladiador believes that Palmeiras is undergoing a makeover and that some players are accommodated

This Sunday, Kléber Gladiator gave an interview to the program Round table, gives Gazette TV. The former player of palm trees analyzed the phase experienced by Verdão. According to him, there may be some accommodation on the part of some players, which would explain the bad results in the last matches.

The alviverde team will make the final of the Libertadores Conmebol against Flamengo on November 27th, with Live broadcast of Fox Sports and for ESPN on Star+.

“I think Palmeiras is going through some reformulation. Need to change a little bit. It came from good years winning titles. I believe that, sometimes, some groups need to have some modifications to continue winning the championships. I think it appears that some players are a little accommodated, by the previous titles, by the history they have at Palmeiras”, he said.

Kléber, who currently lives in the United States, also evaluated Alviverde’s recent performance: “What I’ve been following in the games for a long time is that Palmeiras hasn’t played that football that we used to see last year. The cast is pretty much the same. So, it’s hard to have an explanation for such a sudden change in players’ income. I believe that can be it [acomodação], but who really knows is who is there on a daily basis.”

“Sometimes players start to have a nice history at the club, win titles and start to have fame. Sometimes the guy is a little comfortable, thinking that there is morale at the club, that nothing will happen: it is in a calm situation”, completed the 38-year-old athlete.

Formed on the basis of São Paulo, Kléber Gladiador defended Palmeiras in two spells: in 2008 and between 2010 and 2011. In all, he played 116 games and scored 38 goals. He also defended clubs like cruise, Guild, Vasco da Gama and Coritiba, plus Dynamo Kiev-UCR and Austin Bold-USA.

Gazette Press

Coming from defeat to the Red Bull Bragantino by 4-2, Palmeiras hasn’t won for six games. The team coached by Abel Ferreira returns to the field on Tuesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), when they face the Bahia, away from home, for the 26th round of Serie A.