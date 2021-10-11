Kora Saúde acquires Grupo Oto, in Ceará, for R$ 248 million

the capixaba group Kora Health Participações SA announced on Monday, 11, the acquisition of 80% of the group oto in all its activities in Ceará. The transaction is estimated at BRL 248 million. This is Kora’s third acquisition in the state in a three-month span.

Before, it had already acquired Hospital São Mateus (150 beds) and Hospital Gastroclínica (105 beds) in Ceará, in addition to advanced emergency care units, clinical analysis and imaging units. With the acquisition of Oto, Kora Saúde now has 449 beds In Ceara.

Founded in 1991, the Oto group is one of the largest and most traditional hospital groups in Ceará, present in the cities of Fortaleza, Caucaia and Messejana. Only the Otoclinica Matriz Hospital has 194 beds, with 44 ICU beds, 11 operating rooms, hemodynamics and a complete diagnostic park. The Oto group also has an advanced center with emergency care, offices and a day hospital in the southern region of the city, six clinical analysis units and four imaging units

The purchase was made possible through Camburi Participações, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kora Saúde. According to a notice to investors, they will be paid BRL 140 million in cash, on the closing date, another R$79 million in installments over the next six years.

The agreement provides for the payment of another R$29 million through stock exchange the company’s holdings in the Hospitals Gastroclinica and Hospital São Mateus that will be incorporated into Grupo Oto.

“THE Fusion of the two groups, which was born as the largest Hospital group in Ceará, will allow for greater reach in patient care and greater investment in infrastructure and technologies in our hospitals, imaging clinics and clinical analysis laboratories,” said Grupo Oto CEO, Victor Moreira.

In a relevant fact, Kora Saúde also informed that the closing of the operation is subject to the fulfillment of certain usual precedent conditions for operations of the same nature. already the purchase price, in turn, is subject to adjustment based on the variation of the net debt and working capital of the Oto group to be verified on the closing date of the transaction.

“The Company inaugurated its presence in the State of Ceará, becoming the market leader and counting on an operation that is already robust and guided by medical excellence, with reference hospitals in several specialties.”

Kora Saúde reported that it continues to invest in expanding its business and diversifying geographies, “reinforcing its commitment to practicing medicine of excellence at a fair value in all the locations where it is present”.

