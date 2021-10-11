Laguna and Urussanga bets earn more than R$15,000 at Mega; in Criciúma, 12 hit the court

In total, 13 cities in the southern mesoregional of Santa Catarina had tickets awarded on the court

Nobody hit the six dozen of the contest 2.417 of the Mega-Sena, held on the night of this Saturday, the 9th, in São Paulo. Thus, the prize has accumulated and will be able to pay R$ 6.5 million next Wednesday, the 14th. The numbers drawn are: 03, 07, 10, 11, 27, 46.

Although it was not the main prize, in the south of Santa Catarina the Mega-Sena yielded a good prize for two players, one from Laguna and the other from Urussanga. Both hit five numbers and will receive more than R$ 15 thousand. In Santa Catarina, three bets from Florianópolis also hit the corner, while Blumenau, Joinville and Palhoça had a winning ticket.

Already the court had several winners for the mesoregional Sul Santa Catarina. In 13 municipalities, winners were registered and will take R$365.82 each. Criciúma stands out, with 12 winning tickets. The other municipalities are: Sombrio (5), Tubarão (4), Araranguá (3), Braço do Norte (2),Forquilhinha (2), Içara (2), Imbituba (2), Morro da Fumaça (2), Balneário Arroio do Silva (1), Capivari de Baixo (1), Jaguaruna (1) and Timbé do Sul (1).

Bets for the next draw can be made at any lottery in the country or online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.