Lary Bottino explains controversy with Anitta

Lary Bottino told his version of the controversy involving Anitta and Ariadna Arantes to Mileide Mihaile in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). In a conversation with Safadão’s ex-wife in the headquarters’ room, last night, the influencer explained the reason for the singer’s removal.

I went to live with Anitta for five months during the pandemic. That’s where I met my ex. She was dating Guilherme and I started dating Rol. Then when she broke up with Guilherme I went to Europe with her. We spent three months walking in Italy, Rome, Paris… [..]

Mileide wanted to know if her friends published the photos of the trip on the internet and Lary, laughing, said yes. “It’s crazy! It was an uproar in Europe in the pandemic.”

The influencer told her version of the story about the bracelet involving Ariadna. “When we got back, I borrowed a bracelet from her friend Ariadna.” Mileide interrupted saying that she remembered the controversy with the bracelet and Bottino continued:

Is it over there [Ariadna] he said that I stole the bracelet and my daughter, my life turned to hell. I went into depression, I lost a lot of followers, I lost seven, 12 contracts. I stopped working, I didn’t work for three months, I ended my relationship. I got aggressive, it was all together.

understand the story

Lary Bottino had already vented about the controversy involving Ariadna within the reality show. In conversation with Tati, Marina and Sthe in “A Fazenda” (RecordTV), the influencer decided to give her version of the bracelet fight with Ariadna. In late 2020, the ex-BBB accused the influencer of having stolen this accessory of great emotional value.

“She came to ask me for help to find a house in São Paulo, I was helping and such. My friend, for me, she was my friend”.

Bottino said she wanted to know from Ariadna how long she would stay in the city and the answer was 15 days: “She sent me a message saying: ‘Answer me, I’m arriving in São Paulo. I miss you, I want to see you and get the bracelet’. .. So in my head I had 15 days to return the po*** of the bracelet, right?”.

The new person said that the ex-BBB was not desperate, that she asked for a return in one day as a result of seeing each other. Lary said she went for liposuction, got very busy, ended up not responding and after that it all happened: “If it was, I would shit, but I don’t know what she thought, I don’t know if she did it as a dirty trick, already thinking about the repercussion or if she really went to vent and didn’t imagine what would happen in my life. I know she posted that someone stole her bracelet on the trip, and the only person who was traveling with her was me.”

Ariadna Arantes and Lary Bottino fought on Instagram over a bracelet Image: Reproduction/Instagram

The ex-BBB commented on the matter rebutting some of Lary’s claims, saying that she is at a time in her life when she is apologizing to people from the past, being wrong or right.

“I’m at a time in my life where my therapist asked me to forgive and ask for forgiveness, right or not. One of those people was obviously Lary. She answered me, said she was hurt. But, people only think about their grief and not that of others,” began Ariadna. “Do you remember the prints? The WhatsApp conversations I explained? The dates and times I printed? To prove everything, because I work with proofs!”, he explained.

Ariadna also stressed that she did not want to relive the subject, as she was tired and with low blood pressure: “You already know the right story. You know the truth… And I hope that after she tells the version by pulling it to her side, this will definitely end. . Because I don’t need to use that to grow,” continued the ex-BBB.