Latam invites the public to an online event about the future of travel





On October 14 and 15, LATAM Airlines Brasil will hold the “LATAM Experience – Connecting with the Future”, a free digital event that will discuss the direction and future of aviation and tourism.

There will be seven panels on current and relevant topics related to the future of aviation, the universe of travel, consumer trends, sustainability and economy, which will feature and mediate by journalist Glória Maria.

Registration is open to the public and must be made directly at https://www.latamexperience.com.br/.

Schedule

October 14th (Thursday)

– 3:30 pm – Overview market: the future of valuation, with Jerome Cadier (CEO of LATAM Brazil);

– 4:30 pm – LATAM around the world, with Diogo Elias (Sales and Marketing director at LATAM Brazil) and Andreas Schek (Vice President of Sales and Branding at LATAM Airlines Group);

– 6:00 pm – The ESG challenge in aviation: LATAM journey to 2050, with Gislaine Rossetti (Institutional Relations, Regulatory and Sustainability director at LATAM Brasil) and Carolina Constantino (Corporate Communication and Sustainability manager at LATAM Brasil).

October 15th (Friday)

– 10:00 am – Market trends and customer experience, with Rafael Walker (Director of Customer Care at LATAM Brazil) and Juliana Rios (Vice President of IT and Digital at LATAM Brazil);

– 11:00 am – Economic overview of the airline industry, with Jerome Cadier (CEO of LATAM Brasil) and Ricardo Amorim (economist);

– 3:00 pm – Gloria Maria around the world, with Gloria Maria (journalist), Martin Holdschmidt (director of LATAM Pass Brasil) and Fabio Vilela (First-class passenger);

– 5:30 pm – New destinations and return tourism, with Diogo Elias (Director of Sales and Marketing at LATAM Brasil) and representatives from Abear (Brazilian Association of Airline Companies), Abracorp (Brazilian Association of Corporate Travel Agencies), AIRTKT (Brazilian Association of Air Tickets and Travel Services Consolidators) and Alagev (Latin American Association of Event Management and Corporate Travel).

Can Information



