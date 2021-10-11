Learn 3 Exercises to Improve Immunity and Lose Fat







Keeping your body active with regular physical activity is a great way to promote physical and emotional health and well-being. It is during exercise that the body releases some hormones responsible for pleasure and the feeling of satisfaction. In addition, increased calorie consumption also favors weight loss and fitness. Fundamental factors for a high quality of life.

To complete, a recent study, published by the scientific journal Diabetes & Metabolic Syndrome: Clinical Research & Reviews, pointed out that physical exercise is an important tool to strengthen immunity and improve the functioning of the respiratory system of patients who had Covid-19.

Another research, published by the scientific journal Frontiers in Physiology, also pointed out the practice of regular physical activities as an important method to maintain health. According to the study, strength exercises, such as weight training, release more than 600 substances that are beneficial to the body – which can prevent the development of serious diseases such as diabetes, dementia and cancer.

Factors that further emphasize the importance of practicing some type of physical exercise. To help people who want to gain muscle mass, lose that tummy and, on top of that, improve the immune system, we have separated some tips from personal trainer Gabriele Siqueira, to train at home. Check out:

1 – Squat





One of the most basic, complete and efficient exercises out there. It works predominantly on the front region of the thighs, but it also strengthens the lower back, balance and increases caloric expenditure. Gabriele recommends that, to perform the exercise, the person spread their legs and spread their feet parallel to the line of the shoulders. After that, just bend your knees, with your spine straight and your buttocks back. Ideally, perform three sets of 12 reps.

2 – Hip lift





This is already a more focused exercise for the buttocks and lower back. Also ideal for those looking to strengthen and define the butt. To do it, all you need is a mat or a comfortable, stable place to lie down. The professional recommends bending your knees, with your heels flat on the floor. Keep your feet slightly apart and in line with your hips. Elevate your abdomen and remain in the position for five seconds, always contracting your buttocks. Do three sets of 15 to 20 reps.

3 – Abdominal board





Another simple activity that can be done at home. The exercise works mainly on the abdominal region. However, as it requires concentration and balance, it can also reach other muscles and promote good caloric expenditure. To make the plank it is necessary to lie down on your stomach. Gabriele recommends that your forearms are on the floor, in line with your shoulders. Lift your hips, contract your abdomen, and stay in position as long as you can.

Important: it is worth remembering that a physical education professional should always be consulted before undertaking new activities. Other than that, it is also necessary to pay attention to some aspects. “Be careful with the posture, breathing and rhythm of the movement. At the sign of any pain in the spine or any discomfort, stop the movement immediately”, recommends Gabriele.

