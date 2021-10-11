Leo Chaves shocks when revealing about a drinking problem

Leo Keys opened his heart by talking about a delicate phase he lived in his life. At the height of success with the duo alongside their brother Victor, the singer found himself in an unpleasant situation, which he explained to the channel. André Piunti, on Youtube:

“We reached a rare level of success in country music. It was absurd and going back to being a normal person is a big challenge. It was something I needed to do or I was going to freak out. It was crazy indeed, we hid. The medium itself, the artistic context, makes you isolate yourself in a cocoon. When the artist is like this he can’t even look at himself in the mirror and I used to take it out on the drink. I needed to get out of that.”

Combining his solo career with lectures around Brazil, Leo explained that he reconnected with his family and took a drastic attitude: he tore up all the clothes he had from this time.

“Off stage, I want to go downstairs and be a normal person. That was my turn of the key. I tore my clothes to deconstruct that character and protest against it. Today I am more relaxed. I no longer want to be this illusion created. my life is different now“, he said.

Leo reinforced the importance of direct contact with people during the transformation period: “The lectures allowed me to get closer to people, to get closer to them. Breaking this barrier created by celebrity“.

In a recent interview with G1, the countryman, who recently recorded a DVD without Victor, talked about this new moment in his life and made it clear that he doesn’t think about returning with the duo:

“Neither he nor I thought about the career duo. He is focused on his solo project which is ‘VC’, which is wonderful, and I focused on my first solo project, which is my DVD”.

The countryman, then, released a revelation: “It would be to shoot yourself in the foot if we confuse the market now with the return of Victor and Léo. Never. As brothers we love each other, as partners we hate each other”.

The duo, it is worth remembering, came to an end in 2018 after several incompatibilities of interests between the two artists. Despite this, Leo Chaves stressed that their relationship is currently very healthy. “We get along very well as brothers, talk about children, we are always together”, completed.