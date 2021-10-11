Live Football: Argentina vs Uruguay; lineups and where to watch today’s game

This Sunday, October 10, 2021, another live football match will take place between Argentina and Uruguay for the World Cup Qualifiers – South America, the game will take place tonight, from 20:30 (GMT).

Where to watch?

This time with Uruguay playing away from home. THE Live broadcast it will be up to the SportTV, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

We still don’t have details about Argentina’s lineup. Therefore, Uruguay has not yet commented on a possible escalation.

Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel between Argentina x Uruguay.

Technical sheet – Argentina x Uruguay

Match Argentina x Uruguay Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 10/10/2021 at 8:30 pm Streaming SportTV Stadium Monumental of Núñez Local Buenos Aires -ARG Uruguay lineup . Modality World Cup Qualifiers – South America Progress Live – 1st Half

