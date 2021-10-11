Live football: Santos x Grêmio; lineups and where to watch today’s game

This Sunday, October 10, 2021, another live football match will take place between Santos and Grêmio for the Campeonato Brasileiro, the game will take place this afternoon, starting at 4 pm (Brasilia time).

Where to watch?

This time with Grêmio playing away from home, with the refereeing made by Bruno Arleu de Araujo (RJ). The transmission will be carried out by the Premiere and Minute by Minute at Globo Sports, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Santos and Grêmio) already have their probable lineups.

Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel between Saints x Guild.

Santos seeks to avoid repeating the worst series of games without a win for the team in the history of points run. There are already nine matches in Brasileirão without winning the three points. The last time was on August 1st, against Chapecoense, for the 14th round of the competition. With 25 points, Peixe entered the relegation zone after Sport beat Corinthians.

With one more chance to get out of the relegation zone, the Guild seeks recovery in direct confrontation against Santos. Tricolor hasn’t won for three matches, with two defeats (4-2 for Athletico-PR and 2-1 for Sport) and a draw (2-2 with Cuiabá). Overcoming the Fish eases the crisis and keeps Carille’s team in the Z-4.

Technical sheet – Santos x Grêmio

Match Saints x Guild Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 10/10/2021 at 4:00 pm Streaming Premiere and Minute by Minute at Globo Sports Objective game valid for the 25th round of the Brasileirão Stadium in Vila Belmiro, Local Santos-SP Santos lineup Camacho, Carlos Sánchez, João Paulo, Vinícius Balieiro, Emiliano Velázquez, Wagner Leonardo, Vinícius Zanocelo, Lucas Braga, Marinho, Léo Baptistão and Marcos Guilherme. Guild Lineup Ruan, Brenno (Gabriel Chapecó), Vanderson, Diego Souza (Churín), Kannemann (Rodrigues), Rafinha, Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva, Campaz (Ferreira), Alisson and Douglas Costa. Modality Brazilian championship Progress Live – 2nd Half

