Lo Chaves remembers personal crisis at the height of success: ‘Drinking on drink’ – Famous

Lo Chaves (photo: Divulgao/Lo Chaves)

the country singer



Lo keys



commented that he went through a great personal crisis at the height of his success, because he believed he would never leave the character he presented on stage. The revelation was made during the musician’s interview for the podcast of



Andr Piunti



.

During the chat,



Lo



he confessed that he used his anguish for not knowing how to deal with fame in drinking.



“We hid, which was the natural context in any [carreira] artistic. the medium itself […] Makes you cocoon and shield yourself. This is very dangerous because you are living more and more an untouchable character”



, he vented.

the moment when



Lo



he realized he needed a change in his life when one of his children said he didn’t know him. From this moment,



Keys



he sought help through courses and studies to recover part of his old life.



“The more you are the character, the less you relate to people who are part of your essence. So I turned that key and changed the behavior with my children. My life is different.”



, finished.

INDECENT PROPOSAL



Recently,



Lo



he even commented on a proposal made by an f, who offered him R$100,000 for a night of love. In an interview with the newspaper



Extra



, the countryman recalled the case that happened after a concert in Belo Horizonte.



“At the end of a show, some friends told me that there was a lady in the audience offering R$100,000 for me to spend the night with her”



, recalled the artist.