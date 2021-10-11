Share Tweet Share Share Email



Loan using FGTS: How to get the release? To withdraw the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) there are some situations in which the worker needs to be covered. If the citizen does not have a citizen card or if the amount of the withdrawal is greater than R$1,500, the service must be carried out at Caixa’s branches.

The most common cases to access the amount is the birthday withdrawal, which grants the worker a part of his FGTS, every year, in the month of his/her birthday (as the name says), in addition to when the worker is fired without just cause.

Monthly value correction

Another detail is that the employee’s FGTS account balance is corrected every 10th of each month. When requesting the withdrawal, the citizen can request, if he prefers, that the payment of the FGTS be made after the credit of interest and monetary restatement.

Property acquisition or installments

It is possible to use the FGTS to pay off part of the real estate financing in the Housing Finance System (SFH), which also finances units of up to R$ 1.5 million, with interest limited to 12% per year.

Starting in August, workers will also be able to use the FGTS to deduct installments of the first property financed with resources from the Real Estate Financing System (SFI) – which finances properties with free resources from banks. The borrower will have the options to use the amount to reduce the outstanding balance of the property or deduct up to 80% of the installment in 12 months, extendable at the end of each period.

Apply for a loan with FGTS

In this credit option, the worker can join the anticipation of the withdrawal-birthday with a minimum value of R$ 2 thousand. He will be able to anticipate the equivalent of up to three years from the withdrawal-birthday and use the FGTS as a guarantee for contracting the credit.

inheritance FGTS

If a relative of the citizen has died, he can receive the full FGTS and PIS/Pasep of inheritance.

See below the situations in which the worker can use the FGTS:

1- Dismissal without just cause, by the employer.

2- Termination of the contract for a specified period.

3- Termination due to bankruptcy, death of the individual employer, domestic employer or nullity of the contract.

4- Termination of the contract due to reciprocal fault or force majeure.

5- Retirement.

6- Personal, urgent and serious need, resulting from a natural disaster caused by rains or floods that have reached the worker’s area of ​​residence, when the emergency situation or state of public calamity is thus recognized, by means of an ordinance of the Federal Government .

7- Suspension of Independent Work.

8-Death of the worker.

9- Age 70 years old or more.

10- Carrier of HIV – AIDS/AIDS (worker or dependent).

11- Malignant neoplasm (worker or dependent).

12- Terminal stage due to serious illness (worker or dependent).

13- Permanence of the employee holding the linked account for three uninterrupted years outside the FGTS regime, with leave from 07/14/1990.

14- Permanence of the linked account for three uninterrupted years without crediting deposits, whose removal of the worker has occurred until 07/13/1990, inclusive.

15- Acquisition of a home, settlement or repayment of debt or payment of part of the housing finance installments. Source IstoÉ















