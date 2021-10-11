Lorena Improta reports difficulty with her daughter and shows reaction

Lorena Improta has been sharing her day-to-day life as a first-time mother on the web. This Sunday (10), she showed how she reacted to the difficult days with her daughter, Liz, who was born in late September after a natural birth. “I ate all of my tense nail from Liz’s cramps,” said the dancer.

The little one, the result of Lore’s marriage to Léo Santana – with whom she posed when she left the maternity hospital –, completes 15 days and appeared in a video on her mother’s lap. The influencer has gradually returned to social networks after the arrival of the girl, whose photos were posted by the couple. This week, Lorena opened a live to explain to her followers why she was missing from the networks.

“Liz and I are fine and are returning little by little here, understanding this new routine and this whirlwind of hormones. I needed to spend a little time outside the networks. This whole process is being very challenging,” she said, who revealed to be sensitive. “I’m going through a melancholy, I think it’s hormonal, and all the time I cried and I thought I would have to be fine to be able to come back here,” he commented.

Lorena Improta rebuts criticism after revealing baby blues: ‘It hits any woman’

This Saturday (9), the dancer used Instagram to clarify some points said on the live about the difficult moments after the birth of her daughter, Liz. She said that she received comments from some netizens attacking her, saying that, because she has money, she shouldn’t be suffering so much with the puerperium.

“I need to complete the subject of my live. Many people have commented in some places that I’m rich, that I have a support network. People, first thing, I think that regardless of whether I don’t have money or have money, if I don’t have a support network or having a support network, the hormonal part of us is the one that is most impacted. So the baby blues or puerperium phase, it affects any woman, from any social class, this is the first point,” she began.

“I also made it very clear on the live that I’m having a huge support network and I thank God every day for that. It really helps a lot, a lot, and yet I’m with the baby blues, this postpartum melancholy” , said Lorraine. Other famous people, such as Claudia Leitte, have already reported having suffered from this feeling.

Lorena Improta receives support from famous people after crying live

After publishing the live video on her Instagram, Lorena received the support of several famous people, who also went through the postpartum melancholy. Thaeme, who combined the look of her daughters Liz and Ivy, wrote: “My love! I see myself in you. Everything passes! And I miss those intense moments!”

Former BBC Ivy Moraes also reported suffering from baby blues. “When it was 6pm and the soap opera started with the opening song, I wanted to die from crying, a very strong anguish! It took days… Maaas passes and soon you’ll be able to enjoy 100% of this so magical moment! I’m sending you energy positive for you and Liz! Stay with God… a big kiss in the heart,” he said.