Luisa Mell Accuses Ex-Husband of Psychological Abuse and Threats | Pop & Art

Animal cause activist Luisa Mell accused her ex-husband, businessman Gilberto Zaborowsky, of psychological abuse during their marriage and threats since the end of the relationship, in a text posted on her Instagram profile this Saturday (9).

“Aggression is also done with words, attitudes and manipulations and those who are stuck in an abusive relationship don’t always realize this,” Mell said.

“I’m one of those women. I often thought about leaving the house, but I kept staying. I wondered if I wasn’t the crazy one, as he always said when I tried to resist abuse, if all that really happened without being able to see the abusive relationship who suffered being inside him.”

After a police report and a request for a protective measure against Zaborowsky, it was determined that the businessman cannot approach the activist within 500 meters, nor contact her.

According to Mell’s attorney Angelo Carbone, Zaborowsky is not respecting the restrictions.

“He is creating problems. Defying all possible norms. She is afraid to even leave the house,” Carbone told g1. “He makes psychological pressure. In every way. He calls, sends the others to complain.”

Sought by g1 for text messages and calls, Gilberto Zaborowsky did not respond until the publication of this report.

“Creating the courage to leave, to denounce, is almost never the end. The fear remains after revenge, retaliation. The threats remain! And with me, it’s no different. Now that I have created the courage to leave, to denounce and speak on the subject, I’m being victimized by a real criminal organization funded by my ex-husband to destroy my reputation,” Mell wrote on Instagram.