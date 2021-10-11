Magalu will put 51 electric trucks on the streets by December – 10/10/2021 – Panel SA

Magalu started to electrify its fleet of trucks. The first 51 electric VUCs to run were purchased from Chinese automaker JAC Motors, according to the retailer.

By the end of October, 23 electric trucks will have already started to circulate on the streets of states like São Paulo, Bahia and Paraíba, and the others will be delivered by the end of the year.

According to the company, the vehicles will be used to supply stores and deliver larger products, such as furniture and large appliances.

Ambev has also invested in a sustainable fleet. This Thursday (7), the company announced the purchase of 150 electric vehicles from JAC Motors, which should be delivered by the end of 2021.

In the same period, the company will receive another 100 trucks of the e-Delivery model, launched in partnership with Volkswagen. The contract with the automaker provides for 1,600 units.

In January, Ambev also announced that FNM (National Mobility Factory) will produce 1,000 electric vehicles for the company. The goal is to electrify half of the fleet by 2025.

Transport electrification is still a new movement that comes up against costs, batteries and charging infrastructure.

The first national vehicle powered by electricity was launched in July by Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus, returning to urban freight transport.

Other companies such as Ambev, Coca-Cola Femsa, JBS and Grupo Boticário are among the first to adopt the model in Brazil.

with Mariana Grazini and Andressa Motter