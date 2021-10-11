Maju Coutinho takes over from Tadeu Schmidt with chair tea at Fantástico· TV News

Maria Júlia Coutinho will be the new presenter of Fantástico, alongside Poliana Abritta, after the transfer of Tadeu Schmidt for the command of Big Brother Brasil 22 . Globo confirmed the dance of chairs in the Journalism and Entertainment sectors this Sunday (10). However, the head of Jornal Hoje will face a nice tea party until her official appointment in the new post.

According to the TV news anticipated in September, Schmidt assumes the post of Tiago Leifert at the head of the reality show. To make the official announcement, the broadcaster held the unmysterious mystery until the last minutes of this Sunday’s edition of the electronic magazine. After the painting about goals in football, the presenter received a call from Big Fone on the air. Then, the anchor returned to the Fantástico stage to see a message from JB Oliveira, o Boninho.

“Speak up, Tadeu! Why did you attend Big Fone? Everyone knows that Big Fone usually has some consequences. We are very happy, very happy that you took this madness with us, this crazy ship, this fire in the playground, anyway. How is Tadeu going to be now, without the little horses and with the guys who are about to arrive? We are waiting for you with great joy. Let’s go, Tadeu!”, said the director of the BBB.

With the confirmation of the new boss, the journalist received votes of success from Poliana and commented emotionally about the new challenge: “I am very happy, very proud to have been invited to this mission. The BBB is the best and it is a huge honor to do the same work that was done by Tiago Leifert and Pedro Bial . I just want to thank you!”.

“I’m radiant, very excited and, at the same time, with a sinking heart because I’m leaving Fantástico. I’ve been here for 14 years, 14 years of full realization, of so many moments that changed my path and that I won’t forget. Fantastic, for so many reasons. I won’t stretch myself, otherwise I’ll cry and this isn’t a farewell yet,” added the journalist, with teary eyes.

Then Poliana warned viewers that Schmidt will remain on the show for a few more weeks and that, when he leaves, Maju Coutinho will take his place . The choice of the journalist to lead the Sunday was also anticipated by TV news, in an article published in January this year.

“Look, I’m so happy that I feel like I’m going to float away. I even dreamed about it, I told Poliana. I accepted this invitation with great joy, to present Fantástico alongside her, I think it’s historic. Two women are in charge of the show. of life,” said Maju, who participated in the Sunday attraction. “Strength and feminine union”, celebrated Poliana.

Cesar Tralli will leave the command of SP1 and will occupy the post of presenter of Jornal Hoje, in addition to remaining in charge of the Edition of 18h, on GloboNews. The local newspaper will be headed by Alan Severiano. The network said the changes will take place in the coming weeks, but the date has yet to be revealed.

Tadeu at BBB22

The appointment of Tadeu Schmidt to command the most guarded house in the country was anticipated by TV news In September. Reporting sources reported that the journalist is highly rated because of his resourcefulness and experience in running the electronic magazine.

In addition, Schmidt’s casting makes the reality show continue to be presented by a journalist, as happened with Pedro Bial and Tiago Leifert in previous editions.

The advertising market also approved the new presenter. Four representatives of companies that announced the BBB21 positively expressed the news and defined the journalist as “sympathetic, pleasant and dear”.

The decision, however, displeased a portion of the public, who wanted Marcos Mion to be cast in charge of Big Brother Brasil, especially after the good performance of the former Record in charge of A Fazenda. However, Globo has other plans for the title of Caldeirão in 2022, such as a weekly program and a reality show on Multishow.