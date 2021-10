Pastor Silas Malafaia and President Jair Bolsonaro| Photo: Isaac Nobrega/PR

Pastor Silas Malafaia said this Sunday (10) that two ministers of the Bolsonaro government have lost the “moral condition” to continue in office. In a publication on Twitter, the religious leader said he will release the names on Monday (11).

According to Malafaia, the authorities are “unscrupulous” and stated that the disclosure will be a “true blockbuster”. “Very serious! Attention, Brazilian people. Two ministers from Bolsonaro have lost the moral condition of continuing as ministers. Tomorrow I will post a video denouncing these unscrupulous people. It will be a real blockbuster,” he wrote.

Allied with President Bolsonaro, Malafaia had already published a video in which he accuses Minister Ciro Nogueira, of the Civil House, of nominating names of personal interest to the vacancy available at the Supreme Court (STF). The pastor has been campaigning for the name of André Mendonça to be guided by the president of the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ), senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP).

“If they try to stop André Mendonça, there will be another one that will be terribly evangelical. And it won’t be you who will say whether A or B is terribly evangelical,” said Malafaia