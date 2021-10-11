Marcos Mion cries during the ‘Cauldron’ when Jonathan Azevedo quotes his son Romeo – Emais

Marcos Mion cries when he hears Jonathan Azevedo talk about his son Romeo Photo: Reproduction / Globe

The actor Jonathan Azevedo participated in the cauldron this saturday, 9th, and moved Marcos Mion when talking about the presenter’s relationship with your child Romeo, 16, diagnosed with Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

The two talked about an important achievement of the actor related to the family. Jonathan told Mion that he was able to buy his mother a house due to her character’s success. You knew, which he played in the soap opera the force of wanting.

To the presenter’s surprise, the actor continued his speech exalting the relationship between father and son, saying that this makes him believe in kindness.

“When I see your relationship with Romeozão, that’s what I believe. It’s my brother I believe in, my community. There are a lot of good people and we need to raise the good people so that they believe that, within this worldly war, we are going to win,” declared Azevedo.

Mion couldn’t hold back her tears and thanked her friend for her affection for her son. “The love you feel for life, the love you feel for yours and that you share… For example, something you didn’t need, but you insist on acting and telling me always, the love you feel for my son, for Romeo. And every time you make a point of talking about it in such a truthful way,” said Mion emotionally.

Crying, the presenter talked about his boy’s needs. “What he (Romeo) needs is recognition, pure love, that sees through, that sees… I can’t even speak. This has to be taken to Brazil as an example for everyone,” said Mion.

On Friday the 8th, he posted a social media post showing a welcome note that Romeo made. “Romeo is 16 years old and is finally able to read and write!” celebrated Mion. “Isn’t it the most beautiful thing in this world? His letter!”