Marcos Pontes criticizes cut of R$ 600 million in the science budget at the request of the Ministry of Economy: ‘Lack of consideration’ | Policy

Despite the minister’s criticism, the cut in science funding was made at the request of the government itself. In a statement, the Ministry of Economy stated that the measure took place “to comply with the government’s decision on the need to reallocate resources at this time” (read in full below).

In a publication on a social network this Sunday (10), Pontes also stated that the cut is “mistaken and illogical” and demanded a correction “urgently”.

“Lack of consideration. Resource cuts on Brazil’s small Science budget are misguided and illogical. Even more so when they are made without listening to the Community. Scientific and Productive Sector. This urgently needs to be corrected,” he wrote.

Last Thursday (7), Congress relocated more than R$ 600 million from the Budget, which would previously be used to finance research, and allocated resources for applications in other areas of seven ministries.

The project was modified in Congress at the request of the Ministry of Economy and generated protests from eight entities linked to science in the country. In a letter addressed to the president of the Senate and Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), the institutions appealed to parliamentarians to reverse the withdrawal of resources from the sector.

The publication of Pontes provoked an immediate reaction from supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro. On the networks, users complained about the minister’s position and even said that he was wearing the government down.

“Was the solution to come out publicly to wear down a government that works day and night to ease the damage of previous governments and remedy the pandemic? Disappointing! His intelligence is far more capable than that,” wrote a follower of the minister.

“Bridges, don’t let us down, you have achieved great achievements in your portfolio, resolve your issues internally, don’t expose yourself or expose others equally committed to your portfolio and to Brazil. Think of a bigger project for Brazil, headed by PR Bolsonaro”, registered another user.

The space, on the other hand, also served to add criticism to the government.

“Pocketarism is driven by criminal and cowardly fanaticism. Cutting 90% of investment in science is coherent with the mission of Paulo Guedes and Bolsonaro: to sink the country”, wrote one user.

“Courage! It was very innocent of you to think it would happen differently. The president is against science and you are a renowned scientist,” wrote another follower.

Institutions linked to research, science and technology in Brazil criticized the reallocation of resources that, in practice, almost extinguished this year’s budget for the sector.

According to the entities, the project harms the country’s development and impedes research initiatives, such as the National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq).

As approved, the proposal takes 90% of the resources from the National Scientific and Technological Development Fund (FNDCT) and transfers them to other areas of seven ministries.

The FNDCT is managed by a council linked to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation. The fund’s objective is to finance innovation and scientific and technological development to promote the country’s economic and social development.

This is not Marcos Pontes’ first public complaint about the low budget for science and research in Brazil.

In April of this year, with the 2021 Budget just approved, the Minister of Science and Technology used the word ‘damage’ when mentioning the budget situation in the folder.

“We are working with next year’s budget, seeing what we are going to do about this year’s budget, a mess, let’s call it that and this budget was really compressed,” said Pontes, during a live on his profile on Instagram.

“It’s boring to say this, but it’s a fact, because there are certain types of projects that without a budget they have a hiatus and this hiatus kills the project. Research is not something you can turn the key on and off like this, from one hour to the next another. That doesn’t exist.”

What does the Ministry of Economy say

“On Thursday (7/10), the Ministry of Economy (ME) sent an official letter to the president of the Mixed Budget Committee, senator Rose de Freitas, containing a proposal to change PLN 16/2021, which addresses supplementary credit in favor Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI).

This proposed change was made to comply with the government’s decision regarding the need to reallocate resources at this time, which was endorsed by the Budget Execution Board (JEO).

The amendment submitted by the ME submitted to the consideration of the National Congress a proposal to supplement various budget demands, with funds from other sources. These are not resources originating from the FNDCT contingency reserve. Among these demands, there is the provision of R$ 89.8 million for the MCTI. Of this total, R$ 63 million will be allocated to expenses with the production and supply of radiopharmaceuticals in the country. Another R$19 million will go towards operating laboratory facilities that provide operational support for production, service, development and research activities.