Marcos Pontes criticizes R$ 600 million cut in Science and Technology: ‘Lack of consideration’

For the minister, Paulo Guedes’ request to reallocate the amount that would be allocated to research was a mistake and ‘needs to be corrected urgently’

Reproduction/Twitter/Astro_Pontes/10.10.2021 Marcos Pontes opined on the reallocation of R$ 600 million from Science and Technology



landmarks bridges, Minister of Science and Technology, declared this Sunday, 10, that the reallocation of R$ 600 million, which would be destined for research, to other ministries was wrong. “Lack of consideration. Resource cuts on Brazil’s small Science budget are misguided and illogical. Even more when they are done without listening to the Community. Scientific and Productive Sector. This urgently needs to be fixed,” wrote Marcos on Twitter. The value represents 90% of what would be allocated to the science and technology and now it will be distributed to other ministries, at the request of the minister of economy Paulo Guedes. Of this total, 50 million goes to the Ministry of Education, 120 million to the Ministry of Agriculture, 50 million to the Ministry of Health, 252 million to the Ministry of Regional Development, 100 million to the Ministry of Communications and 28 million to the Ministry of Citizenship. The relocation decision also generated protests from entities linked to the field of science.