Marcos Pontes criticizes the cut in the Science budget

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Marcos Pontes, used a social network this Sunday afternoon, 10, to criticize the Ministry of Economy’s action to ask for the reallocation of R$ 600 million that were planned to finance scientific research in the country .

“Lack of consideration. The cuts in resources on Brazil’s small Science budget are mistaken and illogical. Even more so when they are made without listening to the Scientific Community and Productive Sector. This urgently needs to be corrected”, wrote the minister, through your Twitter account.







Marcos Pontes alongside president Jair Bolsonaro during inauguration 01/01/2018 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino Photo: Reuters

The publication was frowned upon by Bolsonaro supporters, who criticized Pontes. On the other hand, there were those who agreed with the minister and registered comments against the cut and the administration of Jair Bolsonaro.

This week, the Ministry of Economy reduced the budget for the science and technology sector in Brazil by 87%, with a drop of R$ 600 million for use this year. The resource was provided for in a bill from the National Congress sent by the government, which opened supplementary credit.

In a document signed by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and sent to the Mixed Budget Commission (CMO) of the Congress, the government divided the resources that would be exclusive to science among six other ministries. Entities representing the area reacted to the measure, through a note, asking for a review of the cut.

/ EDUARDO RODRIGUES, ROBERTA JANSEN AND ÍTALO LO RE COLLABORATED