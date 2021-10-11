Marieta Severo says that the sequels of covid-19 harm her work – Emais

Marieta Severo as Grandma Noca, her character from ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ Photo: Globo/Fábio Rocha

Marietta Severus he had Covid-19 in December 2020, when she was hospitalized for eight days. The actress revealed that the disease left sequelae and she has felt its effects in the recordings of the new nine o’clock soap opera a place in the sun.

“I was very fatigued and had memory lapses. I have an 18-year-old granddaughter who had it twice, and she told me about it,” the actress told podcast Nov. 9, of gshow.

In the plot, she plays Nuca, the grandmother of Lara, lived by Andréia Horta, who also had covid-19 and has memory difficulties.

“Andréia Horta too. We both had it together, so when we got back to recording, it was really supportive for each other. She was wonderful to me, we understood each other. When one looked at each other’s faces and said ‘oops’… I saw it was a sequel. These sequels are diminishing, but we know they can be in ways you don’t appreciate very much. It is a very treacherous disease”, said Marieta.

In addition to his illness, Severo also faced a stroke from her husband, Aderbal Freire. The 74-year-old veteran said that returning to recording soap operas has helped her overcome this challenging period.

“It was a saving work. I was in a very difficult personal situation because of my husband’s stroke, in a very difficult pandemic situation, losing very dear people, and in a catastrophic political situation in the country. So having the fiction to save me from all of this was fundamental. I managed to survive these three very difficult things thanks to Grandma Noca”, said the actress, exalting her character.

Noca is a lady from Minas Gerais, a housewife, for whom the actress assumed her white hair. “I’m here with my little white hair because I think it’s cool – practical and functional. I take care of myself, I am a person who has exercised my whole life. What I repeat most to everyone is the speech of The Owner of History, when the youngest meets the other: ‘What do I do to get well?’ ‘Do gymnastics!’.”

Marieta reinforces that this is the advice she gives her daughters and granddaughters, taking care of your body. “I take care of myself, but as an actress I want to be of service to characters my age. You can’t pretend and make a woman of 30, 40, 50… I have my marks. And I want to be good and suitable for characters my age,” she added.