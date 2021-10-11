Marina Moschen laments her mother’s death: ‘Fly free, love of my life’

At dawn this Monday (11), Marina Moschen used the social network to mourn the loss of her mother, Elaine Teka, who, according to information from columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the newspaper O Dia, died of head cancer.
On her Instagram profile, the actress paid tribute to the matriarch in the form of a poem. See in full:
“my love, love of my life
fly… fly free
by the winds, by the seas, by the stars
in your most beautiful and unique way
where I stay
living you in me
living your love
you miss you
thanking you for being, forever, my mother”.
Marina received many messages of support and regrets for the fatality: “Force”, “May God help you in this moment of pain”, “Be strong”, “My feelings”, were some of the manifestations.
See Marina Moschen’s publication:
know more
+ Wife shares husband with mother and younger sister: ‘When I’m not in the mood’
+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”
+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery
+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach
+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot
+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat
+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth
+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits
+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media
+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence