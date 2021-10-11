Marina Moschen laments her mother’s death: ‘Fly free, love of my life’

At dawn this Monday (11), Marina Moschen used the social network to mourn the loss of her mother, Elaine Teka, who, according to information from columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the newspaper O Dia, died of head cancer.

On her Instagram profile, the actress paid tribute to the matriarch in the form of a poem. See in full:

“my love, love of my life

fly… fly free

by the winds, by the seas, by the stars

in your most beautiful and unique way

where I stay

living you in me

living your love

you miss you

thanking you for being, forever, my mother”.

Marina received many messages of support and regrets for the fatality: “Force”, “May God help you in this moment of pain”, “Be strong”, “My feelings”, were some of the manifestations.

See Marina Moschen’s publication:

