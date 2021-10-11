Marina Rodriguez resists the jiu-jitsu ‘class’, defeats Mackenzie Dern in a Brazilian duel and approaches the belt

In the UFC main event this Saturday, Marina Rodriguez resisted Mackenzie Dern’s ground game, won by unanimous decision after five rounds and should enter the top 5 of the division.

Rodriguez got his third straight win in the UFC, while Dern lost for the first time after four straight triumphs.

Dern, unsurprisingly, tried to take the fight to the ground to explore his jiu-jitsu. And she did it twice, in rounds two and four.

In the second round, the two rolled on the floor giving a class in jiu-jitsu technique, with Mackenzie trying the submission at all costs and achieving unimaginable transitions.

In the fourth, Dern again took the fight to the ground, mounted Rodriguez and narrowly missed the submission.

Marina Rodriguez, however, got the better of the rounds that kept the fight standing up, beating her opponent in boxing.

With this result, Rodriguez, who arrived at the fight sixth in the straw weight ranking, should enter the top 5 and is getting closer to having a shot at the belt.

For Mackenzie Dern, fourth in the ranking, it remains to try the climb again, but with the awareness that he participated in one of the best fights of the year.

Getty Images

See below all the UFC results this Saturday:

main card

Randy Brown defeated Jared Gooden via unanimous decision

Matheus Nicolau defeated Tim Elliott by unanimous decision

Mariya Agapova beat Sabina Mazo by submission in the 3rd round

Chris Gutierrez defeated Felipe Cabocão by split decision

preliminary card

Alexandr Romanov beat Jared Vanderaa by 2nd round knockout

Damon Jackson defeated Charles Rosa via unanimous decision

Lupita Godinez beat Silvana Juárez by submission in the 1st round

Steve Garcia Jr. beat Charles Ontiveros by 2nd round knockout