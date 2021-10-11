maximum speeds of each driver at the Turkish GP

In addition to leading the speed trap table in the Turkish GP standings, Charles Leclerc was also the leader in this Sunday’s race (10). At 311.3 km/h, the Monegasque was the one who measured the fastest speed with a Ferrari engine on the Istanbul Park circuit.
Second place on the list, Lewis Hamilton, reached 310.7 km/h. Behind the seven-times champion, more Mercedes engines appeared: Nicholas Latifi, Lando Norris and George Russell.
Kimi Räikkönen took sixth place, reaching 308.2 km/h. Valtteri Bottas, who took his first victory of the 2021 season and the 10th of his career, took seventh place at 307.6 km/h. Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz completed the top-10.
In the second half of the list were: Yuki Tsunoda, Lance Stroll, Pierre Gasly, Nikita Mazepin, Sergio Pérez, Antonio Giovinazzi, Esteban Ocon, Daniel Ricciardo, Mick Schumacher and Max Verstappen.
F1 2021, Turkish GP, Istanbul Park, Speed trap:
|1
|C LECLERC
|311.3
|two
|L HAMILTON
|310.7
|3
|NO LATIFI
|308.7
|4
|NORRIS
|308.7
|5
|G RUSSELL
|308.3
|6
|K RÄIKKÖNEN
|308.2
|7
|V BOOTS
|307.6
|8
|F ALONSO
|307
|9
|S VETTEL
|306.7
|10
|C SAINZ
|305.9
|11
|Y TSUNODA
|304.4
|12
|L STROLL
|304.2
|13
|P GASLY
|303.2
|14
|N MAZEPIN
|303.2
|15
|S PEREZ
|303
|16
|THE GIOVINAZZI
|301.9
|17
|AND OCON
|301.7
|18
|D RICCIARDO
|300.8
|19
|M SCHUMACHER
|299.8
|20
|M VERSTAPPEN
|297.1