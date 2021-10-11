MC Melody Says She Was Robbed After Show In MG, But Turnback Dislikes – General

Post that generated a wave of comments on social networks shows the singer in the middle of a road, saying that she had been robbed (photo: Reproduction/Instagram MC Melody) An Instagram post by singer MC Melody saying she had been robbed, made hours after her performance at a bar in Tefilo Otoni, in the Mucuri Valley, this Sunday (10/10), generated a wave of comments about what really is happened to the singer.

In the feed post, the 14-year-old singer is on the side of a highway, which appears to be BR-116, near the Minas Gerais municipality, with the caption saying that she had been robbed. However, some comments from other artists already put this ad in doubt. “At least he didn’t take his cell phone,” posted Lucas Rangel, a youtuber.

Minutes later, a story was published by the same platform, with the girl running, screaming and crying.

For hours, residents of the city were in doubt about what had really happened, as the singer had also published other stories at the event held by the city’s bar. In addition to advertising for a brand, I was also having fun with friends.

Dozens of people got in touch with media outlets, on the singer’s own social networks, trying to get more information about what had (supposedly) happened.

alleged robbery denied



At 9 pm this Sunday (10/10), a new publication put an end to the mystery – and it displeased fans. It was nothing more than a marketing strategy for the release of a new song called “Dangerous Assault”.

Youtuber Lucas Rangel himself published another message, following: “I loved that the thief still agreed to film!”, mocking the post.

The number of the young singer’s followers has jumped by more than 100,000 people since the alleged “assault” was published.

The report consulted sources in the Military Police, Military Police and Civil Police, who reported not having received any calls for theft in the BR-116 region.

After the “revelation” that it was all a marketing strategy, residents began to complain about the singer’s “lack of tact” when associating a crime right after a performance in town and demand an apology from the singer.

The report has not yet been able to contact the singer’s staff, but as soon as there is an answer, the text will be updated.