Mega-Sena 2418 draws R$6.5 million prize on Wednesday

On Wednesday, October 13, Caixa Econômica Federal will hold the draw for the Mega-Sena contest 2418, starting at 8 pm (Brasilia time). The prize is estimated at R$6.5 million. To win the jackpot, players must be lucky enough to match the six winning numbers.

In the last contest, held on Saturday (09), none of the bets matched the dozens (03-07-10-11-27-46). In the corner strip, 131 amounts of R$ 15 thousand were distributed and another 7.7 thousand of R$ 365 each were distributed in the court strip.

Mega-Sena 2418

The Mega-Sena steering wheel is composed of 60 tens and the player can score from six to 15, manually or randomly – by the system. A single bet with six numbers costs R$4.50, but if you have more numbers, in this scenario, the value can reach R$22,500.

The probability of a person winning the Mega-Sena 2418 jackpot by hitting the six tens with the single game is one in over 50 million. But the modality also awards bets that match five and four numbers and, in these ranges, the chance increases to, respectively, 154.5 thousand and 2.3 thousand.

To compete for the prize of Mega-Sena contest 2418, Caixa is already selling bets on the application and on the website (www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br). In addition, gamblers are also able to play at the lottery houses.

