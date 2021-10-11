Messi and Mbappé shine, score and win; Neymar has off day – 10/11/2021

PSG’s attacking trio split to help their respective teams last Sunday (10). While Mbappé scored the goal that gave France the title in the League of Nations and Messi led Argentina in a 3-0 victory over Uruguay in the qualifiers, Neymar had a dim afternoon and did little in Brazil’s goalless draw against Colombia .

Mbappé, the youngest of the hottest attack on the planet, took his second title with the French national team. The only one to win a World Cup among the three, the striker scored the second goal and guaranteed Les Bleus’ comeback against Spain 2-1. The victory ensured the conquest of the second edition of the League of Nations, which had been previously won by Portugal.

Messi, the most experienced, helped a lot in Argentina’s brilliant performance. In an almost flawless match, the team made the fans happy at Monumental de Núñez and beat Uruguay 3-0. many chances.

The triumph left Alviceleste very close to a place in the next World Cup, in 2022. With 22 points and one game in hand — the duel against Brazil that was canceled at Neo Química Arena —, the Argentine team opened six points ahead of Ecuador , which is in third place, with seven rounds to go in the competition.

Who disappointed was Neymar. Suspended last Thursday (7), when Brazil beat Venezuela by 3-1, the striker was the great hope of the Brazilian team to face Colombia. However, the player revealed at Santos had a very discreet performance in the clash, which was his 114th against Amarelinha. With that, he became the athlete who most defended the national team in history.

The player’s lackluster performance helped Brazil pass by for the first time in a Qualifiers match for Qatar. With the goalless draw away from home, coach Tite’s team remains isolated in the lead, with 28 points, but also loses 100% use.