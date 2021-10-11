Metroid Dread the best release of the series in the UK • Eurogamer.pt

The chart of the best-selling physical games in the UK last week was marked by the presence of 4 news, Far Cry 6, Metroid Dread, Alan Wake Remastered and Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania, which show well the desire for new games.

FIFA 22 went down 58% in sales, but still took 1st place, ahead of Far Cry 6 which sold 70% less physical units than Far Cry 6. Of the sales of Far Cry 6, 47% were on PS5, 24% on PS4 and 29% on Xbox consoles.

The 3rd best-selling game is Metroid Dread, which set series records for debut sales. Managed to sell 3.5x more units than Metroid: Samus Returns sold in 2017 for Nintendo 3DS. It is Nintendo’s fifth best release in 2021, behind Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Monster Hunter Rise and New Pokémon Snap.

Alan Wake Remastered took 5th place and 63% of sales went to PS5, 21% to PS4 and 17% to Xbox consoles. Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania took 8th place and 70% of sales went to Nintendo Switch, 17% on PS5, 6% on PS4 and 6% on Xbox.