Mgr. Diego Ravelli is the new Master of Liturgical Celebrations

Until now Chief of Staff at the Apostolic Almsgiving, the papal ceremonial appointed by Pope Francis has been called to be in charge of the Pontifical Musical Chapel. Msgr, Ravelli is the successor of Msgr. Guido Marini, whom Francisco named bishop of the Diocese of Tortona.

Vatican News

Pope Francis has appointed Msgr. Diego Giovanni Ravelli, until then Head of Cabinet in the Apostolic Almsgiving and Pontifical Ceremony.

Mgr. Diego Giovanni Ravelli was born on November 1, 1965 in Lazzate, Italy. He was ordained a priest by the Public Clerical Association Priests of Jesus Crucified in 1991, then incardinated in the Diocese of Velletri-Segni. In 2000, he obtained a Diploma in Pedagogical Methodology from the Faculty of Educational Sciences of the Pontifical Salesian University in Rome, and in 2010 a Doctorate in Sacred Liturgy at the Liturgical Institute of the Pontifical Athenaeum St. Anselm in Rome. From 2013 until now, he has been Chief of Staff at the Apostolic Almsgiving, where he has been an officer since 1998. After collaborating with the Department of Liturgical Celebrations of the Supreme Pontiff as Assistant at Ceremonies, in 2006, he was appointed as a papal ceremonial.

The Pontiff appointed Reverend Cristiano Antonietti, secretary of the Nunciature, serving in the General Affairs Section of the Secretariat of State as a papal ceremony.