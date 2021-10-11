Millions of children will go hungry in Brazil this October 12th

  • Paula Adamo Idoeta
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

Child seeks edible tomatoes among the garbage in Rio de Janeiro in August 2021

Getty Images

Child picks up edible tomatoes from garbage in Rio de Janeiro in August 2021; pandemic worsened hunger problem in Brazilian families

Food donations are rare in Caranguejo Tabiares, a community of 5,000 inhabitants on the outskirts of Recife (PE). And when they arrive, they end up much sooner to supply the entire demand, which is growing, from people without enough food at home.

There, some mothers had already been complaining about putting their children to bed hungry months ago, not knowing if they would have something to feed them the next day. Since then, say community leaders, the situation has worsened.

“Hunger was already a constant in our periphery. It only got worse with this pandemic”, tells BBC News Brasil Daniele Lins da Paixão, who is part of the community organization Caranguejo Tabaiares Resiste. “Then the children ask for a cookie and the mother can’t give it. And she feels guilty, incapable. It’s a lot of suffering.”

The combination of high unemployment, economic crisis, insufficient social assistance and rising food prices, in the midst of a pandemic, has been reflected in an increase in poverty and hunger, which affects at least 19 million Brazilians. And it is in families with children that the effects are most acute.