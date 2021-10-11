Millions of children will go hungry in Brazil this October 12th

Paula Adamo Idoeta

From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

4 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Child picks up edible tomatoes from garbage in Rio de Janeiro in August 2021; pandemic worsened hunger problem in Brazilian families

Food donations are rare in Caranguejo Tabiares, a community of 5,000 inhabitants on the outskirts of Recife (PE). And when they arrive, they end up much sooner to supply the entire demand, which is growing, from people without enough food at home.

There, some mothers had already been complaining about putting their children to bed hungry months ago, not knowing if they would have something to feed them the next day. Since then, say community leaders, the situation has worsened.

“Hunger was already a constant in our periphery. It only got worse with this pandemic”, tells BBC News Brasil Daniele Lins da Paixão, who is part of the community organization Caranguejo Tabaiares Resiste. “Then the children ask for a cookie and the mother can’t give it. And she feels guilty, incapable. It’s a lot of suffering.”

The combination of high unemployment, economic crisis, insufficient social assistance and rising food prices, in the midst of a pandemic, has been reflected in an increase in poverty and hunger, which affects at least 19 million Brazilians. And it is in families with children that the effects are most acute.

Credit, Diogo Moreira/A2IMG – Government of SP Photo caption, It is estimated that more than 9 million children live in extreme poverty in the country, and therefore likely find it difficult to eat well; given, from 2019, it must have worsened in the pandemic

And since children are at a crucial stage in their development, it is for them that hunger can have the most long-term impacts. Sometimes for life.

There are at least 9.1 million children aged 0 to 14 in a household situation of extreme poverty (living with a monthly per capita income of at most R$275), calculates the Abrinq Foundation for Children’s Rights.

In practice, this probably means that they are food insecure because the family will not have enough money to guarantee all the meals.

“It’s a situation in which sometimes the family can make lunch, but not dinner. And they don’t know what will happen that same day,” explains Cíntia da Cunha Otoni, head of the health area at Fundação Abrinq. “There was already a great situation of food insecurity, but it was aggravated a lot in the pandemic due to the drop in family income.”

Credit, Jefferson Peixoto/Secom-Pms Photo caption, Calculations show that the cost of basic food items for an adult already erodes 55% of the minimum wage; above, distribution of food baskets in Rio

Abrinq’s calculation was made based on IBGE data from 2019 (from the Continuous Pnad survey) and also takes into account the money received by these families through government programs, such as Bolsa Família and Continuous Cash Benefit.

As poverty has increased since then, that number of children in extreme poverty and hungry has very likely increased this year—especially as the cost of food weighs heavily on the budgets of the poorest households. Today, on average, a family that earns a minimum wage already spends 55% of that income buying enough basic food for just one adult person, says Dieese.

Other data reinforce this perception.

While 56% of the Brazilian adult population has seen their income drop since the beginning of the pandemic, this percentage rises to 64% in the subgroup of adults who live with children and adolescents, according to a survey by UNICEF (UN arm for children) carried out in May 2021.

“Although we know that children were no longer affected by the virus (covid-19) itself, they are the most affected by the secondary impacts that this whole situation brought and the interruption of services”, said the UNICEF representative in Brazil , Florence Bauer, during a symposium held on October 6 by the Nucleus of Science for Childhood (NCPI).

eating less and eating worse

Bauer also highlighted how the quality of food ingested has worsened: 29% of Brazilian families are eating more processed foods, 22% are consuming more sugary drinks, and 18% are eating more fast food, according to the UNICEF survey.

These foods are cheaper and widely available. But they are often bad for your health, as they are not nutritious and contain excess sodium, sugars and fat.

In other words, in addition to not providing children with the nutrients present in fresh foods, they favor obesity, diabetes and other long-term health problems.

In food insecure households (ie, with insufficient food), consumption of healthy food dropped 85% in the pandemic, according to a survey by the Food For Justice group released in April.

Photo caption, Worsening social indicators accentuate inequality and jeopardize advances achieved in recent decades

Red meat, whose price has risen by more than 30% in 12 months, according to the IBGE, is one of the main sources of iron, a particularly important nutrient for children — and iron deficiency (or anemia) can cause delays in development and leave them more exposed to infections.

“Not having adequate nutrition at this stage of development (in childhood) can impact health for the rest of life, due to the risk of developing problems later on (in adulthood)”, added Bauer.

She also recalled that almost half of the children in the public school system were without access to school lunches during the months of closed schools. “And we know that for many of them this was the main meal of the day.”

The nutritional situation of Brazilian children was already worrying. An extensive national survey, carried out between 2019 and 2020 with 13,000 families with children up to five years old, found that almost half of them lived in some degree of food insecurity.

This corresponds to 6 million families throughout Brazil, with the highest incidence in the North and Northeast regions, according to the calculations of the National Study on Child Food and Nutrition (Enani), coordinated by Gilberto Kac, head professor at the Nutrition Institute of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

“As data collection was carried out before the covid-19 pandemic, we assess that the prevalence of food insecurity may be even higher,” Kac said in a statement.

Inequality increasing in the next generations

The risk is that the increase in poverty, together with the interruptions in basic health and education services during the pandemic, will jeopardize hard-won advances in reducing Brazilian inequalities, says economist Naercio Menezes Filho, researcher at BBC News Brasil. Insper’s Center for Management and Public Policy (CGPP).

Credit, Sergio Amaral-MDS Photo caption, Fewer poor families have managed to maintain the fresh food represented in the photo: they are eating less and eating worse

In this sense, it is worth remembering that the worsening in all the social indicators pointed out in this article was more pronounced in black, brown and indigenous children, and also more in the North and Northeast regions, who already came from a more vulnerable situation.

“We know that poverty has very strong impacts on child development and on the future of these children. All these impacts (senses) today they will carry throughout their lives if nothing is done to alleviate them. It is an entire generation that can be affected “, pointed out Menezes, also during the NCPI symposium.

“Children who have their development difficult will have problems staying in high school, entering higher education, finding a legal job with a formal contract, becoming an entrepreneur, and they will have problems throughout their life cycle.”

The economist recalled that, although all social groups had lost jobs during the pandemic, most layoffs occurred among people with less education.

And, even now at the beginning of the economic recovery, this is the group that is also having the most difficulty in returning to the job market.

This reflects on these parents’ ability to provide the basics for their children—and also to believe that their children will be able to lift themselves out of poverty.

Data from a global survey by Gallup consolidated by FGV Social show that, among the poorest 40% in Brazil, 11% stopped believing that children would have the opportunity to learn and grow in the pandemic, a rate almost ten times higher than the average international in this income bracket. This loss of hope has an important impact, explains economist Marcelo Neri, director of FGV Social, to BBC News Brasil.

Credit, Bruno Cecim/Ag Pará Photo caption, North and Northeast regions are among the most affected by the worsening of social indicators; above, distribution of food baskets in Pará

“These data are subjective, but they reflect this problem of transmission of inequality between generations. To hurt this perception that, even when one is poor, one can rise in life, has the effect of frustrating social ascension”, he explains. “Although Brazil’s child and education indicators are (historically) very bad, they have been improving for the past 30 years. Now, the wind that was blowing in favor is blowing against it.”

the outputs

Changing this scenario depends on a concerted effort, suggests Naercio Menezes: from a great effort to recover the learning lost by the most vulnerable children during the months of closed schools, to a reinforcement of family health programs that identify gaps left by the pandemic.

But a crucial and urgent step, says the economist, is to correct gaps in Bolsa Família, a program that the government of Jair Bolsonaro intends to reformulate under the name of Auxílio Brasil.

“Bolsa Família already had (before the pandemic) a very long queue, so that 35% of poor families with children were entitled to receive it, but did not receive it. These are serious problems of poverty that are increasing”, he argued before the NCPI.

“That is why I emphasize the importance of having public policies, now that vaccination is reaching a large part of the population. For next year, we need to rebuild this entire social protection network of the last 30 years so that we do not have this risk of increase of inequality in the future. Our goal is to generate a society with more equal opportunities, in which the chances of realizing your dreams in life do not depend solely and exclusively on whether you were born into a poorer or richer family.”