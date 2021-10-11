Milton: The sad end of Luiz Felipe Scolari – 10/11/2021

For many years he was considered, along with the also excellent Luxembourg, the best Brazilian coach.

And, after the 2002 World Cup, he also became one of the greatest coaches in the world.

He had great campaigns with the until then fragile Portuguese team, he commanded the mighty Chelsea, won a lot of money in Uzbekistan…

But since he returned to Brazil, his imposing name built at Grêmio, Cruzeiro, Palmeiras, the Brazilian team and the Portuguese team began to fade.

First, with the downgrade of Verdão in 2012.

Then, with the most striking fact of its trajectory, which erased 87.7% of its glory in 2002: the unforgettable 7-1 for Germany, in the 2014 World Cup.

The right thing, even honorable, would have been to throw in the towel at that hard moment.

But Scolari insisted on his coaching career and, from 2014 until now, he has continued to collect failures.

He still managed to win a Brazilian with Palmeiras, who had the best cast in Brazil at that time (and soaring).

But, other than that, it was bad in China, it kept Cruzeiro in Serie B and, now, apparently, it’s sending Grêmio back to second.

Therefore, the Tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul, 10 rounds late, decided to fire the veteran coach.

I really like Felipão.

I didn’t want to see him end his career this way.

But, as they say, it is wise to know when to stop.

He didn’t know.

Therefore, we are witnessing at this moment with great pain in our hearts the sad end of Luiz Felipe Scolari’s career.

A pity, and that you are happy now taking care of your beautiful family and all the wealth accumulated in these many years of career.

Because, despite being a chucro guy, sometimes even rude, Felipão has a huge heart and deserves to be happy in the other segments of his life.

In football, clearly, it doesn’t work anymore.

