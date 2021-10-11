Moderator announces breakup with Juliano Laham after rumors of betrayal

The presenter Raphaela Palumbo, 27, confirmed the end of the relationship with actor Juliano Laham, 28. In a post made late this morning, on her Instagram profile, she said that the decision was made “in light of the news that has been circulating in the last few days”.

Laham, who is on the air as José in the soap opera “Genesis” (RecordTV) was named as an alleged affair by Letícia Almeida, who plays Arsenate, her romantic partner in the plot. The actress, who began her career in “Meu Pedacinho de Chão” (TV Globo), became famous for her involvement with the Poncio family and announced her separation from her husband, Bruno Daltro, at the end of September.

Asenate (Letícia Almeida) and José (Juliano Laham) from Genesis (Reproduction – Record TV) Image: Playback / Internet

“In light of the news that has been circulating in recent days, I would like to say that I no longer have a relationship with Juliano. I ask you to respect the moment, both mine and his. Thank you for the messages of affection and support”, wrote Palumbo in her stories on Instagram.

In the latest rumor circulated on social networks, profiles pointed out that Laham would have taken a ride with Letícia Almeida after recordings of the biblical soap opera and that the presenter would have received a notification on her cell phone about the arrival of the actress’ car at the condominium where the couple lived, while she was traveling in another state.

The actress confirmed the ride in a comment on social networks, but denied any romantic involvement with her co-star.

O UOL tries to contact Juliano Laham’s office. If there is a return, the article will be updated.