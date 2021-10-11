Moderator denies end of courtship with Juliano Lahan | Fabia Oliveira



Letícia Almeida/ Lahan and Raphaela Palumbo – Internet reproduction

Posted 11/10/2021 05:00 | Updated 10/11/2021 08:06

Last week, the names of Juliano Lahan and the presenter Raphaela Palumbo, then the actor’s girlfriend, became a topic on social media, after the two stopped following each other on Intagram. The gossip of the moment, told exclusively by Instagram Caso Família, was about Raphaela supposedly not having liked to find out that Lahan arrived at the house where the couple used to ride with actress and co-star Letícia Almeida.

Initially, Letícia even denied that she had gone to the couple’s condominium, but later ended up being caught in the lie, after leaking images of her at the condominium entrance, inside the car, and suggesting prints of a notification of her visit for release.

Lahan, in turn, ended up confirming that he did take a ride, but denied that anything is going on between him and Letícia and also assured that the two are just good friends and co-workers. He also said that, by the time he hitched a ride with Letícia, he was no longer dating Raphaela.

And it was from there that this column got confused. That’s because last Tuesday, when all the hubbub surfaced, we went to Raphaela Palumbo to find out if her relationship with Lahan was over and, curiously, she assured me that it wasn’t. So either Raphaela was dating alone or Lahan also lied to his face and his courage.