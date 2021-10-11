Most effective and odorless insecticide is used against Aedes aegypti – Acorda Cidade

Published on 10/10/2021 12:28.

Best way to interrupt the mosquito transmission chain.

Control of Aedes aegypti – mosquito that transmits dengue, Zika and chikungunya – is now guaranteed with the insecticide Cielo. Product is more effective as it breaks mosquito resistance by cutting the transmission chain.

The Municipal Health Department, through the Epidemiological Surveillance, adopted the new insecticide in compliance with the Ministry of Health’s determination. This product, in addition to staying in the air longer – it takes three hours – has no smell, therefore, it does not irritate the mucosa.

The coordinator of the Municipal Center for Endemic Diseases, Edilson Matos, points out that the control of Aedes is done through UBV (Ultra Low Volume) blocks, as the motorized back pump is called.

“Since the UBV blockade was introduced, this is the best way to interrupt the transmission chain of arboviruses”, he says. Currently, the Epidemiological Surveillance is not working with the smoked car, since “the rate of notifications of arboviruses has fallen in the municipality”.

