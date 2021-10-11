MSD Pharmacist Asks Authorization for Emergency Use of Covid-19 Drug in US

If approved, drug may be first administered in pill form to treat disease in the world; results of clinical trials of molnupiravir encouraged scientists

MSD/Disclosure via REUTERS Research analyzed the effect of molnupirvir in reducing hospitalizations



The MSD pharmaceutical (company that in the US and Canada is called Merck, Sharp & Dohme Corp) announced on Monday, 11, that it requested authorization from the regulatory agency of U.S (FDA) for emergency use of the antiviral drug molnupirvir against Covid-19. The drug is being studied as an alternative to treat mild and moderate cases of the disease that are at risk of developing into more severe versions of Covid-19, causing hospitalization or death. The research around the drug was done by Emory University in Atlanta, and the administration given during the testing phase was four pills twice a day for five days in a row. If approved, the drug could be the first oral drug to treat the disease. According to preliminary analyzes of the studies, which were also carried out in Brazil, the administration of the drug would reduce the risk of hospitalization caused by the disease by 50%. If the drug is approved by the FDA, the drugmaker’s expectation is that 1.7 million doses will be delivered to the US government for distribution.

The phase 3 study was carried out with 775 volunteers infected by the mild or moderate form of Covid-19 and with a higher risk of developing a serious condition of the disease, such as obesity, advanced age, diabetes mellitus and heart disease. Administered orally, molnupiravir seeks to inhibit the replication of SARS-CoV-2. According to the results, 7.3% of patients who received the drug were hospitalized or died about 29 days after administration. After this period, no deaths were reported in patients who received the drug. Regarding patients who received the placebo, 14.1% were hospitalized or died within the first 19 days of the tests. After that period, eight people who received the inactive pill died. According to research, molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization and/or death in all major subgroups. The drug’s effectiveness was not affected by the time of onset of symptoms or underlying risk factors. The drug has also shown effectiveness against the main strains of concern of the virus: Gamma, Delta and Mu.