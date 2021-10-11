Municipalities receive a new batch of vaccines from Pfizer and must anticipate a second dose of the immunizing agent – Acorda Cidade

Published on 10/09/2021 06:30.

Photo: Fernando Vivas/GOVBA

wake up city

Next Wednesday (13), the 417 municipalities of Bahia will receive another shipment of immunizing agents from Pfizer against Covid-19. Following a determination by the Ministry of Health, which reduced the interval between the first and second dose of the immunizing agent across the country, in mid-September, the vaccine started to be administered with an interval of 8 weeks and no longer with the previous schedule, of 12 weeks.

With the change, it is necessary to be aware of the anticipation of returning to the health centers for the completion of the vaccination schedule. “It should be noted that this change is only valid for those who had a 12-week deadline, and it has been about 3 weeks since this interval has been reduced. For example, whoever has a deadline to return until November 10th, can look for their municipalities from now on to take the second dose”, said the coordinator of the State Immunization Program of the Bahia Health Department (Sesab), Vânia Rebouças .