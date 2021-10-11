Murilo Benício shows his son with Giovanna Antonelli: “son of the Clone”

Actor Murilo Benício enchanted when he appeared with Pietro, his son with actress Giovanna Antonelli

The actor Murilo Benício surprised and delighted by making a rare appearance with his son with the actress Giovanna Antonelli, 16-year-old Pietro. Murilo appeared alongside his son during a participation in the program Altas Horas.

Murilo Benício and Pietro participated virtually, while Giovanna Antonelli was personally present on the program. The actors were talking about the soap opera O Clone, which will be rerun by the network soon.

It was in this 2001 soap opera that Murilo and Giovanna met and started a relationship. Four years later, they had their son Pietro. The couple broke up when Pietro was still little, but they maintain a good relationship. Giovanna and Murilo even celebrated their son’s 16th birthday together.

When showing his son, Murilo joked that he was the “son of the Clone”. “Now, I have something to show you. He’s going down, it’s just that he’s on a crutch because he got hurt riding a skateboard. This is Jade and Lucas’s son, Clone’s son”, said the actor with good humor.

Teenager Pietro then said: “I wasn’t born (at the time of the soap opera), I was born four years later, you met Mom in Clone”. AND Murilo Benício confirmed: “Yeah”.

Serginho Groismann then asked Pietro: “Who is more fun? Your father or mother?”. As the son stayed in a tight little skirt, Murilo interceded saying: “He will say that I am more fun, but she is more cheerful”. The teenager then said: “As my mother is here, I’ll answer this question later, I’ll leave it for the next time…I’m kidding”.

The presenter then questioned Pietro about what career he is thinking of following and the teenager assured him that he is not thinking about being an actor. “I’m still very uncertain, there’s a lot I’m interested in, a lot of things I like, I’m not going to be an actor, I’ll tell you right away”. And Murilo confessed that he thinks this decision is good: “What we think is good, because people think this profession is easy, and it is so difficult, so complicated”.

Giovanna Antonelli then remembered a cute moment when Pietro was little: “Son, remember when you were little and you had never seen The Clone and then you saw your father and mother together and you were all moved, you cried. And one day you said: ‘Mom, I get very emotional watching this soap opera, I need to stop watching it’. Cutest thing, do you remember that? I thought it was so cute, you see it was so special that it touches anyone’s heart”. And the teenager replied, “I remember seeing Clone with you it’s not worth seeing again.”

