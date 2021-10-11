Musician receives ovations during presentation in front of the instrument store: ‘Humiliated’ | Santos and Region

A 20-year-old street musician was attacked with eggs when he played the cello on a busy street in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo. The artist travels from city to city playing in the streets and in stores to support his young son. The instrument, hit by the eggs, was a gift that got a great-grandfather eight years ago.

The attack took place on Avenida Floriano Peixoto last week. Luiz Felipe Salinas Almeida was playing in front of a musical instrument store when he heard a loud crack and thought he had broken the instrument, nicknamed by him ‘Tonha’.

“I looked at the instrument, but it hadn’t broken. Then I realized it was all dirty and it was eggs,” he said. “I looked up and looked for whoever had done it, but I couldn’t find it. The person hid then.”

“I felt very ashamed, humiliated. People revolted and a crowd formed around me. I didn’t assimilate what happened at the time, but I wanted people to get away from so much embarrassment I was feeling,” he said.

Another musician who saw the scene and Luiz’s embarrassment stopped to help him and also to share the attack on social media. In a live broadcast, the man showed the eggs thrown on the ground and the building from which they were supposed to have been thrown.

“A person with a lack of empathy,” said Luiz in the live video. “My walk has been there for two years. It’s certainly not what will stop me.” After the incident, the musician stayed under an awning to protect himself from further attacks and continued playing the cello.

To g1, the musician, Luiz Felipe Salinas Almeida, said that he thought he would never go through such a humiliation. He, who is from Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo, says that since the pregnancy of his son, who is now one year and six months old, he started traveling between the cities of São Paulo and Minas Gerais looking for places to play. “All the cities I went to, I got work,” he said.

The musician plays in bars, restaurants, stores and, mainly, on the streets to promote his own work. He has been in Santos for three weeks. Currently, this is his only source of income and it is with this money that he pays child support.

He, who has the habit of sleeping in his own car, to save lodging costs in the cities he passes through, had his vehicle towed in Santos and had to rely on the help of strangers to retrieve the vehicle.

After the repercussion of the unfortunate episode, Luiz has already got three places to perform, being two events and a serenade as a birthday present. His biggest dream is to be able to live without just the music.

“I want to take this as a life objective. In the beginning, it was a necessity. Nowadays it is my profession and my dream. I want to reach a day where I don’t just depend on playing in the street. I never want to stop doing this, but I want it to be an option,” he says.