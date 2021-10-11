Nathalia Dill confirms Globo’s departure in an emotional post

The actress Nathalia Dill confirmed his departure from Globe through a photo carousel on Instagram. The information came to light this Friday (8); in response to journalist Carla Bittencourt, Nathalia denied any relationship between the layoff and her discretion on social media, as well as low engagement. She clarified the reasons for the end of the long-term contract in the post this Saturday (9).

“For a few months I wanted to share with you, these more than four million people who follow me and form this entire community and network of affection and support, a very important news. Reflecting a lot on the direction of my career, which started in theater and expanded to television and film, I concluded that now is the ideal time to explore new paths, experiences and projects”, began Dill, adding:

“The long contract format that I had with TV Globo will end at the end of 2021. From then on, we will start a partnership under another dynamic, for a certain work. I have enormous affection for this station that has always welcomed me, taught me, valued my art and with whom I have always had a transparent and respectful exchange”.

“It took nearly 15 years of intense work and I feel honored to have helped to tell so many stories and bring so many incredible characters to life. The partnerships built along this trajectory within this house will continue to be alive and pulsating. I was lucky to play opposite living legends, to learn from all the teams and directors I’ve worked with. I take this opportunity to thank the fans of my work who have always been by my side here.”, she stated.

Nathalia Dill debuted on Globo through the 2007 / 2008 season of Malhação. The success of the villain Débora accredited the actress to the first protagonist of her career, Maria Rita, Santinha de Paraíso (2009). Since then, it has been on the air virtually uninterrupted. The longest break took place last year, due to the waiting for their first child, Eva, now nine months old.

Among Nathalia’s works are Escrito nas Estrelas (2010), Cordel Encantado (2011), Avenida Brasil (2012), Joia Rara (2013) and Alto Astral (2014). In Liberdade, Liberdade (2016), she answered for the villain Branca. In the same year, he played the twins Júlia and Lorena in Rock Story. After Pride and Passion (2018), in which the feminist Elisabeta incarnated, Dill took on the evil Fabiana, featured in A Dona do Pedaço (2019).

The departure of Nathalia Dill from Globo came to light in the same week that the network promoted cuts in Dramaturgy and Journalism. Author Angela Chaves, artistic director Denise Saraceni and reporters Alberto Gaspar and Ari Peixoto have added to the list of names that will now work only for work. Also directors Flávia Lacerda and Joana Jabace went to WarnerMedia. Actor Fabrício Bolivaira chose not to renew.

Check out: