National Day for the Prevention of Obesity: DF health centers help to face the problem | Federal District

This Monday (11), the National Obesity Prevention Day. According to the Ministry of Health, in Brazil, excess weight affects 96 million people.

In the Federal District, according to the numbers of the Primary Health Care service, the problem was registered last year in 55.04% of the elderly, 50.4% of pregnant women, 34.98% of teenagers, 27.9% of children from 5 to 10 years old old and 7.87% of children under 5 years old answered.

To face obesity, health centers carry out multidisciplinary work involving nutritionists, psychologists, endocrinologists and cardiologists. “The gateway to treatment in the network are the Basic Health Units. It is where patients, who often seek medical care for various complaints, receive the first monitoring to treat obesity,” explains the Health Department.

“It is not enough just to diet and physical activity: there is a whole context, such as controlling stress, having a good amount of sleep and drinking water” says endocrinologist Alexandra Rubim.

The doctor is manager of the manager of the Specialized Center for Diabetes, Obesity and Hypertension (CEDOH). At the site, a team accompanies the patient “in different aspects of life”, she says. One of the last resources is the referral for bariatric surgery, which occurs only when, after analyzing the patient, the team gives the approval for the intervention.

“People are embarrassed, they feel judged. When they arrive at a health service where they are welcomed, where they are listened to, this brings a whole different impact”, points out Alexandra.

According to nutritionist Caroline Rebelo, who manages the Department of Health’s Nutrition Service, “obesity is not just a matter of willpower. It depends on the environment in which the person is inserted, it depends on the supply of food in the environment in which the person resides or works”. She says that, often, the entire diet of a family must be modified.

“It is a multifactorial disease, so there is no factor that is more important than another for the development of obesity. It may involve psychological issues, use of medication, bad eating habits, sedentary lifestyle”, says the nutritionist.

For Caroline, educational, sports, leisure, transport and even public safety actions are part of the fight against obesity as an expanding disease. “It is not possible to tackle obesity without intersectorial actions,” he explains.

‘I’m not thin, nor am I fat’

The resident of Guará, Regina Lopes, has been monitored by the public network for two years. She is 53 years old, measures 1.57m tall and weighed 106 kilos.

Treatment began at UBS 1, near Regina’s house. When looking for the clinic because she thought she had “another disease”, she was seen by a doctor who, upon finding out she was obese, referred the patient to the Specialized Center for Diabetes, Obesity and Hypertension.

“If every health professional acted this way, perhaps the obesity rate in Brazil would not have been so high. There must be sincerity between the patient and the health professional. This must also exist among family members”, says Regina.

At CEDOH, she was accompanied by a nutritionist, endocrinologist, psychologist and therapist. “It was a period of great acceptance and a lot of work, hard work”, he says.

With careful eating and exercise, Regina feels happy with the results. “I’m not thin, nor am I fat. I’m at a cool weight. I’m feeling good.”

How to calculate obesity levels?

Obesity is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease, musculoskeletal disorders, psychological problems and cancer. Concern has increased with the new coronavirus pandemic that has placed obese people at risk for having more complications, longer hospital stays and higher death rates.

The criterion for knowing if a person is obese, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), is the Body mass index (BMI). To calculate the index, you need to divide the weight, in kilograms, by the square of the height, in meters: BMI = weight (mass) / height2.

The result shows four stages:

Overweight : BMI equal to or greater than 25 kg/m²

: BMI equal to or greater than 25 kg/m² Grade 1 obesity : BMI greater than 30 kg/m² and less than 35 kg/m²

: BMI greater than 30 kg/m² and less than 35 kg/m² Grade 2 obesity : BMI greater than 35 kg/m² and less than 40 kg/m²

: BMI greater than 35 kg/m² and less than 40 kg/m² Grade 3 obesity / or morbid obesity: BMI greater than 40 kg/m²

Example: the person who weighs 100 kilos and measures 1.60 m tall has to divide 100 by 1.6 X 1.6 = the result is 39, that is, grade 2 obesity.

